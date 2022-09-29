Armstead is still out with plantar fascia; Shanahan is hopeful Williams won’t land on the IR

The 49ers returned to practice Thursday afternoon, and Kyle Shanahan had the injury report before the team took the field:

DT Arik Armstead (foot)

LT Trent Williams (ankle)

RB Ty Davis-Price (ankle)

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee)

TE Tyler Kroft (knee)

TE Ross Dwelley (ribs)

Armstead is dealing with plantar fascia, and Shanahan said Arik's the same today as he was Sunday when he was inactive. Despite that, Shanahan remains hopeful Armstead can suit up Monday night against the Rams as his foot is improving.

Shanahan is also hopeful Williams won't land on the injured reserve. That would mean the 49ers would get their left tackle back within a month, as Williams would be forced to miss four games if he's on the injured reserve.

Shanahan was complimentary of Colton McKivitz, who will fill in for Williams, saying the game is not too big for him and McKivitz knows where to be and battles.

Daniel Brunskill practiced for the first time in what feels like over a month after sitting out with a hamstring injury. On Tuesday, Shanahan said Brunskill could help the offense inside. If he's healthy, Brunskill could slide back to right guard.

The Niners head coach said he was watching the Bears game from 2021 and the Rams game from last year and said Talanoa Hufanga looks like the same player: "We should've played him a lot more last year."