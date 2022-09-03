Richard Sherman: ‘If you can afford to keep both, then you keep both’

Every time I listen to Richard Sherman talk on his podcast, I realize that I miss listening to his post-game and mid-week press conferences because they were so enthusiastic and honest.

On his most recent podcast episode, Sherman spoke about the 49ers’ move to keep Jimmy Garoppolo as a backup to Trey Lance this upcoming season. He was emphatic that this was the right move and going to benefit the team in the long run and the locker-room personalities are selfless enough to handle this situation.

Here’s the full quote:

“If you can afford to keep both, then you keep both. Jimmy [Garoppolo]’s happy with it. Trey [Lance]’s happy with it. Only people that aren’t happy with it are the people on the outside. They’re like ‘what if they don’t do well?’ But, what if they do do well. What if they go undefeated in the first five games and he’s not looking over his shoulder and they’re just supporting each other like great teammates. The thing about this 49ers’ team that nobody’s mentioning is that it’s a team full of great people. That’s the part you’re not mentioning. Like these aren’t selfish people, you don’t hear a lot of ‘me, me, me’ from the guys in the locker room and Jimmy’s the last one who would be that way. They think about team, teammate, then self. Some people are like ‘Why isn’t Jimmy saying anything, or why isn’t he getting upset or why isn’t he saying trade me?’ Because the philosophy is team, teammate and self. Self is third. When you teach that philosophy and you have that culture, then guys aren’t thinking me first. If this is what’s best for the team, this is what I’m going to do and I’m going to wait for my opportunity and if my opportunity comes, then I’ll step up and do what I got to do to help my guys get to another Super Bowl.”

Nothing like Richard Sherman making it crystal clear about how this move to keep Jimmy Garoppolo should be viewed. Sherman had been around Garoppolo for multiple seasons, and I don’t think there’s a better person to describe how the 49ers’ locker room will handle any potential drama that could ensue in 2022.