The 3 best prop bets for 49ers/Rams on Monday night

If you were looking to make Sunday’s game a little more interesting, Michelle Magdziuk and I packed today’s Gold Digger’s podcast with tons of gambling and fantasy advice. If you don’t know, Michelle is a researcher for the NFL Network and writes for NFL.com. So here are three of the best bets you can make in the 49ers game this week.

Nick Bosa over .25 sacks

Full disclosure, this one comes from me rather than Michelle, but I just couldn’t believe it. Did people forget what happened the last time the Rams faced a legitimate pass rush? In Week 1, the Bills bullied L.A. and brought Stafford down seven times. There’s no reason to think the 49ers’ defensive line won’t also be in the backfield all night long, and if that’s the case, there’s no way Nick Bosa doesn’t get at least half a sack.

Deebo Samuel over 55.5 receiving yards

The Rams have allowed wide receivers to go off this year. Marquise Brown and Stefon Diggs each had over 120 yards against them. Gabriel Davis, Drake London, Greg Dortch, KhaDarel Hodge, and more have all hit this over against them. Plus, Deebo hit this over in every game he played against the Rams last year, and all of them came after he basically became a running back.

I also believe the 49ers are starting to recognize that Samuel’s runs out of the backfield aren’t as successful as they were last year and that they need to get back to using him as a downfield threat more often.

Cam Akers under 42.5 rushing yards

First and foremost, the 49ers are allowing just 2.9 yards per carry this season. DeMeco Ryans’ defense is always stingy, but this year could be his best squad yet.

On top of that, Akers himself has really felt the effects of his Achilles injury. Among 71 players with at least 75 carries since the start of 2021, Akers is dead last in yards per carry at 2.75. Don’t be fooled by last week’s yardage, either. Almost 80 percent of those 61 yards came on one drive. The rest of the game, he was terrible. Plus, that was against Arizona. He ain’t playing the Cardinals this week.

Cooper Kupp over 93.5 receiving yards

It never feels good to bet on someone torching your team, but money is money, right? Kupp went for at least 118 yards in all three games against the 49ers last year. Granted, this year’s squad doesn’t have to roll out Josh Norman and Ambry Thomas, but Kupp is just that dude for the Rams.

It will be fascinating to see if Mooney Ward can slow him down, but it should be noted that both Tyler Lockett (107) and Courtland Sutton (97) were able to hit this over in their games against Ward and the 49ers this year.

For more betting and fantasy advice, be sure to listen to The Gold Diggers podcast every Friday, and give the Niners Nation Podcast Network a follow while you’re at it.