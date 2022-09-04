Fred Warner: ‘Kwon Alexander’s my favorite teammate of all time’

The 49ers might have the best linebacking group in the NFL this season between Fred Warner, Azeez Al-Shaair, Dre Greenlaw, and the rest of the crew.

Linebackers coach Johnny Holland and defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans deserve a lot of credit for the development of this position group, considering there aren’t any high draft picks or splash free-agent signings.

Another person who deserves credit for setting the tone in that linebacker room is Kwon Alexander.

All-Pro Fred Warner and his wife Sydney Warner participated in an interview earlier this week, in which they took turns asking each other 20 questions.

One of the questions for Sydney was regarding Fred’s favorite teammate of all time, and with no hesitation, they both agreed that it was Kwon Alexander.

I know his contract was criticized and he was here for a short time, but Alexander really helped take Warner’s game to the next level. #HotBoyz — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) September 1, 2022

Coming into 2019, Fred Warner was a second-year linebacker who had all the physical tools to be successful but didn’t quite have the reckless abandon that Warner has in 2022.

Enter: Kwon Alexander — one of the most fearless, reckless linebackers in the last handful of years. He completely changed the identity and personality of the position group, even nicknaming them “Hot Boyzz” while rocking custom t-shirts during warmups.

That season, Warner started to come into his own and, in the next few seasons, turned into an All-Pro and the best linebacker in the NFL. A lot of folks criticized Kwon Alexander’s contract and restructure amidst his injuries, but he brought so much to the team on and off the field that made it worth it.

Alexander saw Warner’s comments earlier this week and responded via Twitter:

Despite Alexander bouncing around a few teams post-injury and release from the 49ers, the love for him from this team and fan base certainly runs deep. Hot Boyzzz forever.