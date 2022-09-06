Can the 49ers continue their road dominance in 2022?

One of the most remarkable things about the 49ers in 2021 was the manner in which they finished off the season. Most of us will look back and remember the two playoff wins against fierce rivals in the Packers and Cowboys but forget how difficult they were.

After that Week 17 win at home against Houston, the 49ers went on the road to Los Angeles (Levi’s South, let’s be real) to win a do-or-die Week 18 matchup to get into the postseason. Then, they followed up with a dominant showing in the Wild-Card round in Jerry’s World at Dallas.

To top it all off, they won in the Divisional round of the playoffs in the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field. They almost pulled off the unthinkable in the NFC Championship, but three weeks of travel and road wins caught up to them.

In the NFL, given travel schedules, injuries, recovery, and a distinct home-field advantage with crowd noise, winning road games is no easy feat.

Since the 2019 season, the 49ers are tied for the most wins on the road (20) with the Chiefs. Despite having a down season in 2020, the 49ers still managed to win enough road games to keep pace with one of the top teams in the NFL.

#49ers are tied for the most road wins in the NFL between 2019 and 2021 (20).



They’ll look to continue their impressive road resume next week in Chicago. — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) September 4, 2022

Kyle Shanahan’s squad will look to extend their road dominance in 2022 as they open their campaign on September 11 in Chicago. Here are their away schedule/opponents for this season:

At Chicago (Week 1), at Denver (Week 3 SNF), at Carolina (Week 5), at Atlanta (Week 6), at Los Angeles (Week 8), at Arizona (Week 10), at Seattle (Week 15), at Las Vegas (Week 17).

How many road wins do you think the 49ers will have this season in their eight contests away from Levi’s Stadium? As the old saying goes, a great run game and defense always travel well.