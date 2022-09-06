49ers host free-agent RB Abram Smith for visit

The 49ers worked out running back Abram Smith on Monday, according to ESPN NFL analyst Field Yates. Smith was a four-year contributor at Baylor from 2018-2021 and signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent this offseason. Smith recorded 90 rushing yards on 29 attempts (3.10 yards per carry) in New Orleans’ three preseason games before he was released in their roster cutdown.

The Niners were planning to use their final spot on their practice squad for running back Trey Sermon, but the Eagles thwarted those plans by claiming him off waivers. After inking offensive lineman LeRoy Watson and linebacker Buddy Johnson over the weekend, it seems like the 49ers are looking for another running back to fill out their practice squad.

Smith was considered a Day 3 prospect by several draft prognosticators, with NFL.com giving him a fifth-round grade. Smith primarily contributed on special teams in his first two years at Baylor before shifting to linebacker in 2020, where he recorded 48 tackles, five for loss, and a sack in just five games. Given how the Niners love their skill position players to play with toughness, it’s impressive that he show seamlessly shifted to a role in Baylor’s front seven.

When Smith returned to the backfield for his final collegiate season, he was one of the best backs in college football. He averaged 6.2 yards per carry in an incredible year, racking up 1,601 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 257 carries. Needless to say, it’s easy to see the 49ers eyeing a player like Smith to fill out their practice squad.