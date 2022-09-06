Golden Nuggets: Who are you most excited to see play on Sunday?

“We’ll bring him along, being the vets in the huddle for him – Trent (Williams), Juice (Kyle Juszczyk), B.A. (Brandon Aiyuk), (George) Kittle,” Samuel added. “You’ve got guys around him that will build his confidence, even if he gets in a slump.”

“[Trent Williams] mentioned Samson Ebukam and Charles Omenihu, who, Williams said, have refined their pass-rush repertoires since joining the 49ers last year. And then he glanced across the locker room, about 15 feet away, at rookie defensive end Drake Jackson.

“He’s special,” Williams said. “I don’t know how he got past the first round.”

“The 49ers on Monday expanded their practice squad by two players in time for their first practice in the lead up to Week 1 of the regular season. San Francisco announced the additions of linebacker Buddy Johnson and offensive lineman Leroy Watson.”

Smith had a fascinating college career. He wasn’t utilized as a running back in his first two seasons and collected 46 yards on just 12 carries. In his junior year he played linebacker for the Bears and posted 48 tackles, five tackles for loss and 1.0 sacks. Then in his final year he had a monster year at running back with 1,601 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 257 attempts.

”I think, from what I understand, Trey Lance’s reaction was pretty natural. I think it’s complicated news for him to take. One of the reasons I used the words ‘immediate aftermath’ is because, I think, in the immediate aftermath, you’re probably processing a lot of things when the idea comes up.

“Speed off the ball,” Zakelj said Monday. “That’s how (offensive line) coach (Chris) Foerster likes us to play. I think that’s something that took some getting used to. I think as I kind of refined the technique and got more comfortable doing it, I was able to increase that speed more and more and to a level I was comfortable with.”

“I think I do not want to be a negative Nate here,” King explained. “I truly do not dislike the San Francisco agreement to bring back Jimmy Garoppolo. But in the midst of all the kumbaya coming out of the oh-it’s-great-we-re-signed-Jimmy lovefest, I wonder one thing: This is a veteran team that went to battle with Jimmy Garoppolo late last season and saw him beat the Rams in week 18, then watch him be the QB in winning playoff games at Dallas and Green Bay.”