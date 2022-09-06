The Bears are doing a lot of talking about the 49ers

For a team that won six games last year, the Bears seem pretty confident right now. Despite being a seven-point underdog at home, players on Chicago haven’t been shy about talking about their Week 1 opponent.

“He’s a young guy,” defensive back Jaylon Johnson said of Trey Lance on Monday, “Definitely has a strong arm. He can hurt us in the run game, but he’s still gotta prove himself to me.”

The unspoken part of that quote is the big question everyone is asking about Trey Lance before we actually get the chance to see him on the field: can he be accurate enough to get the offense to function consistently?

On today’s Oh, Hey There! podcast, Leo Luna took the comments the way some players on the 49ers might take the comments.

“Dog, who are you? Trey does not need to show you anything, dude. It’s not about you, it’s about Trey Lance. So when you hear guys like Jaylon Johnson who is not even a fringe Pro Bowler say, ‘He’s got to prove himself to me,’ no, he does not. You are nobody that Trey needs to prove himself to. He just needs to go out there and be himself. I think if Jaylon Johnson is the wrong matchup on Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel, Trey is definitely going to prove himself to Jaylon Johnson.”

Johnson wasn’t alone when it came to Bears' bravado.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney said that quarterback Justin Fields has a chip on his shoulder after the 49ers chose not to draft him third overall in 2021.

“He’s gonna, you know, prove everything that everybody doubted him on, especially Week 1, that team passed on him. So they’re going to have to pay a little bit for that.”

In Week 8 last season, Fields went 19-27 for 175 yards with 1 TD, 1 INT, and two fumbles against the 49ers. He also carried the ball 10 times for 103 yards and an incredible touchdown.

After an eleven-point loss in his first attempt at revenge last year, Fields and the Bears will get another shot at Soldier Field on Sunday.

Other topics in today’s show