49ers Reacts Survey: Are you confident in the direction of the team ahead of Week 1?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Francisco 49ers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The regular season is upon us. Unfortunately, some in the national media will have you believe the quarterback the 49ers invested multiple first-round picks in has a short leash for a quarterback that failed to get the team over the hump.

That’s part of the distraction, at least outside of the locker room, that comes with Jimmy Garoppolo being on the roster. But, if the team starts 4-2 — a plausible projection — nobody will be calling for the backup.

So, faux quarterback drama aside, how are you feeling about San Francisco heading into Week 1? The opponent, the Chicago Bears, should provide optimism. Quarterback Justin Fields sounds like a person who expects to be under constant pressure:

#Bears QB Justin Fields said he's gonna be real with rookie LT Braxton Jones when adversity hits on Sunday.



"I hope none of y’all [meaning the media] expect him to win every rep against Nick Bosa," Fields said. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) September 7, 2022

The areas where the Niners are susceptible aren’t strengths for Chicago. The first two games feel like perfect “get right” contests for the Niners. The offensive line shouldn’t be overwhelmed, while the secondary’s biggest test Sunday is fifth-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft, Darnell Mooney.

In our weekly survey, we’ll ask if you’re confident in the team's direction. So, with Week 1 underway, how do you feel about the 49ers?