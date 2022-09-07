Golden Nuggets: Which 2012 49ers are you most excited to see in October?

“I personally believe that Trey is going to do really well this year. I believe that the dimension that he brings to this offense is going to open it up, and I think Kyle’s been kind of waiting for that deep threat, down the field quarterback that Trey brings. I think that’s going to open up a lot of stuff underneath, and I think he’s going to develop an offensive game plan that is completely different than what he saw with Jimmy.”

“In the secondary, rookie Samuel Womack III was rewarded with the starting nickel job after his excellent camp, joining Emmanuel Moseley and newcomer Charvarius Ward. With Jimmy Ward out for at least four weeks, free agent special teams ace George Odum will take over the single high position. Talanoa Hufanga takes over for the departed Jaquiski Tartt at the other safety position, who himself has become a free agent again.”

“I assume Lance will be named one of the 49ers’ captains this week, just like Garoppolo was from 2018 through last year. Lance has been giving the mini-speech to break the team huddles pregame and at practice all summer. He’s still 99.9 percent the guy Shanahan and Lynch are banking on.”

“Lance, realistically, wouldn’t be replaced until Week 7. The 49ers could turn to Garoppolo if Lance is struggling and they are .500 or worse after a soft opening that also includes games against Carolina and Atlanta (with Kansas City, Rams, Chargers, Arizona kicking off a rugged stretch).”

“When we came in here, what our charge was from Jed — and what Kyle and I believe — is that you go for it every year,” Lynch says. “Now, does that mean being irresponsible? No. I think it actually means you have to be more responsible.”

“If the 49ers can go that far with Garoppolo, and Lance turns out to be even slightly better than him, wouldn’t that make the 49ers the team to beat in the NFL this season?”