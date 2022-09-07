Kittle is day-to-day with a groin injury; 49ers name 6 captains

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan met with the media ahead of practice to provide injury updates ahead of Week 1. Star tight end George Kittle suffered a groin injury during Monday’s practice, so he’ll sit out Wednesday. Shanahan said Kittle would be day-to-day:

“Not sure. I was hoping he’d be good today. He did it a little on Monday and not feeling good today. We’ll have to see day-by-day.”

The 49ers announced they signed tight end Troy Fumagalli and wide receiver Connor Wedington to the practice squad and released wideout Willie Snead IV.

I understand the Bears don’t pose much of a threat against the 49ers, but you want Trey Lance to hit the ground running with a full complement of his weapons. We’ll see if Kittle practices Thursday. If he doesn’t, it’s a safe bet that he won’t play Sunday.

Shanahan announced the team’s six captains:

Trent Williams

Fred Warner

Jimmie Ward

Arik Armstead

Nick Bosa

George Kittle

Naturally, questions arose about whether it was a big deal that Lance, the quarterback, wasn’t named a captain. Shanahan said Lance finished seventh in the team voting, while Deebo Samuel finished eighth.

Shanahan said they didn’t want to go with seven captains, saying he didn’t have an issue with Lance not being named, as rookies aren’t generally named captains. And yes, he’s aware Lance isn’t a rookie. But, Shanahan added: “I always look at the final tally. I could cheat if I wanted to.”

Much will be made of Lance not being named a captain, especially after Jimmy Garoppolo was for three years. If memory serves correctly, last season was the first for Jimmie Ward. Once you acknowledge Lance had to beat out five All-Pro players along with Ward, you realize he didn’t stand much of a chance.

Here’s Lance on not being named a captain:

“I don’t think you can look at any of those six guys and say, ‘that guy is a bozo.’ I voted for every one of those six guys. Those guys have proved it.”

Also, as someone who is around this sport daily, I can confidently say that being named a captain isn’t the end all be all, nor does it come with any added significance.