Golden Nuggets: NFL football is finally back

“The new gym essentially makes their sessions pandemic-proof and was custom built with a full kitchen, hot and cold therapy sections and a basketball court-like suspended floor that’s easier on the joints.

Nick said the one-time warehouse is in a nondescript commercial area and there’s a mechanics shop next door.

“They’re definitely confused, I think, when they see us pull up in our Teslas and walk out,” he said. “And they’re all working on cars. There’s no signs or anything. We just keep it low-key.”

“Tight end George Kittle did not practice on Wednesday after sustaining a groin injury, one that head coach Kyle Shanahan said has Kittle ‘not feeling good.’ The injury happened on Monday, and has thrown Kittle’s status for Sunday’s game vs. the Bears in question.”

“The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed TE Troy Fumagalli and WR Connor Wedington to the team’s practice squad and released WR Willie Snead IV.”

“San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and quarterback Trey Lance spoke with reporters as the team prepares for its Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears. Here is everything they had to say.”

“Our players also know Jimmy went through some tough times, too, and they had his back regardless of if they thought there was a better option,” Shanahan said. “You’ve got to realize when you do struggle, those guys know it’s a lot harder to play well when no one has your back. You’ve got to help guys through that. And I think we have got the guys who can do that. I think our guys did that for Jimmy when he was here, even when he was having some tough times and allowed him to fight through that, and I believe our guys will do the same thing for Trey.

“He’s not very vocal sometimes, but he leads by the way he works at all times,” defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw said. “He’s one of the hardest-working guys, so that’s going to speak for itself. Then he goes out there and plays the way he does, so that also speaks for itself. Some people lead by setting the tone every day. And that’s what he does.”

“Kittle has missed 11 of 33 games because of injuries over the past two seasons, but he also has a long history of playing through pain. In October 2019, he was questionable after he suffered a groin injury in practice two days before a win over the Rams in which he had eight catches for 104 yards.”

“I’m excited. I voted for every single one of those guys. I think each and every one of them deserves it. It’s definitely a goal of mine moving forward. But those guys have all proved it. That’s what this league is all about.”

“It’s a situation where, I think if you look at it from the internal optics of it versus actual practicalities of it, as soon as the Niners get the trade package they want, Jimmy’s going to be gone,” Allbright said on 95.7 The Game’s The Morning Roast. “I don’t even expect Jimmy to be there at the end of the season, on that roster, even with that no-trade clause. They wanted to be rid of him. They couldn’t get the package they wanted because they had no leverage after the surgery.”