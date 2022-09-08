Bills vs. Rams open thread: Josh Allen’s MVP tour begins tonight

The 2022 regular season kicks off tonight as the Buffalo Bills, the popular pick to come out of the AFC and win the Super Bowl, take on the reigning champs at SoFi Stadium.

As surprising as it might be, Sean McVay is a home underdog, per DraftKings SportsBook. Buffalo is a 2.5-point favorite with the total on the game set at 52, suggesting a Bills win 27-24.

The Rams have question marks surrounding Matthew Stafford’s arm, replacing Andrew Whitworth at left tackle, and the dreaded Super Bowl hangover. To me, they are getting too much credit for the addition of Bobby Wagner and not enough judgment for the lack of depth on the roster.

Tonight feels like the Bills coming out party and the start of Josh Allen’s MVP tour. They just inked tight end Dawson Knox to a new deal, everyone thinks wide receiver Gabriel Davis will break out, and Stefon Diggs is still on the roster. Oh, and Buffalo added Von Miller.

I think the Bills win in a higher-scoring game, 31-27.