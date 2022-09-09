Join the Niners Nation Survivor Pool for a chance to win a free 49ers’ jersey!

Niners Nation has partnered up with Run Your Pool to create a Survivor Pool for the 2022 season. Enter for FREE and have a chance to win a 49ers’ jersey of your choice if you’re still standing at the end of the season.

How does it work?

Head to this link: https://www.runyourpool.com/p/j/ad8701739b0442f883f12558d8f1fc47 Sign up, create an account for FREE. Pick a team to win every week, but you can’t pick the same team multiple times in a season. As long as the team you pick keeps winning, you’ll be alive in the Survivor Pool At the end of the season, the last person standing will be our winner

Go ahead and sign up before Thursday, September 8th when the Bills-Rams’ game will officially kick off the 2022 season. Make sure to make your Week 1 pick before 5:15 PM PT on Thursday and you’ll be off and running!

Once signed up, you will also get weekly emails to remind you to make your picks. Good luck in your journey to win a FREE 49ers’ jersey of your choice!