Golden Nuggets: Start your Friday with a nice tall glass of Rams tears

“According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, there is not an optimistic outlook, and Kittle is unlikely to play in the season opener on Monday.”

“Without Kittle, the 49ers would turn to backup tight ends Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley and veteran Tyler Kroft to pick up the slack.”

“As far as his mental development, Williams, 34, an 11-year veteran, relayed a story from training camp: Bosa forced him to refine his technique after he kept effectively attacking Williams’ right hand on pass rushes. After doing his own analysis, Williams realized he was giving Bosa a seemingly imperceptible tell by turning inside too quickly.”

“Kyle Shanahan has carte blanche,” Maiocco continued. “He can do whatever the heck he wants and he says that he didn’t fudge the vote, he counted the votes, that’s how it turned out. I think that he wanted Trey Lance to kind of earn it. He’ll be making his third NFL start. Yes, he plays quarterback, yes he’s shown to be a very good leader.

“He’s done a really nice job,” Foerster said. “These last few days, he’s really looked like the Mike we all hoped he would look like. It’s been encouraging. … He’s got to string some games together here. I hope he goes out on Sunday and has a really nice outing.”

“Juszczyk used to quickly get inside defensive ends and try to drive them toward the sideline. In 2018, he began delaying his move to their inside, stringing them toward the sideline, a tactic that was more effective because he was a pass-catching threat they often were tasked with following.”

“The other thing is, because he’s a very good runner, will he break down and leave the pocket too early? The term we then use ‘will he leave throws on the field that are there?’ Those are two things to look for early because Kyle Shanahan works pretty hard at putting their gameplan and offensive approach, and when throws are there to be made, they expect those throws to be made.”

“I mean, I’ve talked to the coaches, but it’s been nothing official,” Tartt said. “As far as that situation, for the right price of course I would be back. But at the end of the day if it’s not the right price I’m definitely not going back. For me it’s just as far as what makes sense. Putting my body through a lot for a minimum is kinda like … you know.

“So … this year’s annual 49ers season prediction is tied into my supposition that there’s a good chance that Lance will start every healthy game this season. He might get banged up here or there, as he did in spot play last year, and that might get Garoppolo some starts. But I think Shanahan will want to stick with Lance. Yes, he has Garoppolo there just in case. I’m just making my predictions this year based on Lance at QB.”