Kittle officially questionable for Sunday’s season opener against the Bears

The 49ers' final injury report is out, and tight end George Kittle, who did not participate in practice all week, is officially questionable:

Out

G Daniel Brunskill (hamstring)

Questionable

Friday

TE George Kittle (groin)

Shanahan didn't recall if Kittle had suited up for a regular season game despite not practicing before. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said he was glad the team kept four tight ends with Kittle banged up.

So, on Sunday, we'll see Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley, and Tyler Kroft, with Troy Fumagalli if the team feels they need a fourth tight end against the Bears.

The last thing you want, if you're the team or Kittle, is a groin injury to linger into the season where he's in and out of the lineup. So the hope is, by sitting out Week 1, Kittle avoids aggravating an injury early in the year and landing on the injured reserve, like last season.

Brunskill's absence cements Spencer Burford as the starting right guard with Jake Brendel at center, not that we didn't already know that.

Dre Greenlaw, who had been dealing with an elbow injury, is no longer on the injury report and is good to go for Sunday. Last year, neither Greenlaw nor Azeez Al-Shaair was healthy for the Bears game.

Shanahan also said running back Elijah Mitchell has looked healthy during the past two weeks. Mitchell had been dealing with a hamstring injury.

Shanahan said Ty Davis-Price and Jordan mason are battling to be active Sunday on the topics of running backs. The team rarely has four tailbacks on the 53, so whoever can contribute more on third downs, special teams, etc., will likely win the RB3 job in Week 1.