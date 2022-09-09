NN Prediction contest Week 1: Another 30-point game from the Niners over the Bears?

Moving forward, we’ll put our prediction contest in this weekly pick ‘em post.

All times below are Pacific Standard time:

49ers @ Bears - Sunday, September 11, 10:00 AM

Browns @ Panthers - Sunday, September 11, 10:00 AM

Jaguars @ Commanders - Sunday, September 11, 10:00 AM

Packers @ Vikings- Sunday, September 11, 1:25 PM

Raiders @ Chargers - Sunday, September 11, 1:25 PM

Buccaneers @ Cowboys - Sunday, September 11, 5:20 PM

Visiting Team @ Home Team: Visiting Team score - Home Team score

Using the 49ers @ Bears game as an example. If you think San Francisco will win 24-13 the required format is:

49ers @ Bears 24-13

If you think the Bears will win 14-13, the required format is:

49ers @ Bears, 13-14.

If provided, a bold highlight of the winning team will override a conflicting score format. A bold highlight of the intended winning team is not necessary but helps clarify the winning team in case of an error in the scoring format, for example:

49ers @ Bears 23-27 would be scored as San Francisco winning 27-23 based on the bold highlight of the Niners as the intended winning team. Likewise, 49ers @ Bears 27-23 would be scored as Chicago winning based on the bold highlight of the Bears.

A bold highlight of the team’s individual score is unnecessary (and could complicate things anyway) and won’t be considered in the scoring, such as 49ers @ Bears 27-23 (no need to bold the score).

You can post scoring predictions at any time up until the start of the official game time. You can even change your scoring predictions multiple times if needed. If you make a mistake in the formatting, we’ll try to reply to your score, reminding you to correct it or clarify. Changes must be made as a reply to your original post. Scores must post by the start of the official game time or will be considered late and not counted in the scoring totals.

In case scores are posted past the scheduled game start time, we will resolve any disputes using ESPN’s game summary. The box score summary will have the actual and official game start times.