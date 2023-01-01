49ers by the numbers: Talanoa Hufanga has 1 less interception than the Raiders' entire team

The 49ers enter their Week 17 matchup against the Raiders with even the slightest chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. A win paired with a Vikings loss to the Packers would move the 49ers to the No. 2 seed, and an Eagles loss to the Saints would keep the top spot alive for San Francisco.

With the 49ers needing a win in hopes of improving their spot in the playoffs, here are some numbers to keep in mind as the 49ers travel to Las Vegas for the first time:

0

Career starts by Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham entering Sunday. It was announced earlier in the week that the Raiders were benching Derek Carr in favor of the fourth-year quarterback for his first career start.

Stidham has had minimal playing time, amassing 61 attempts over 11 games with two touchdowns and four interceptions. However, Stidham did come in to replace Carr earlier in the season when the Raiders lost to the Saints 24-0 back in October. He replaced Carr in the fourth quarter and completed eight of his 13 pass attempts for 72 yards while getting sacked once.

The 49ers' defense is a tough assignment for any quarterback, but Stidham isn’t in an enviable position, making his first career start against the best defense in the league.

5

Number of interceptions from the Raiders' defense this season. Add that to the fact that the Raiders have allowed the sixth-most passing yards in the league, which could be the recipe for a big Brock Purdy game. Purdy has thrown only three interceptions in his 115 attempts, good for a 2.6 interception percentage, with only one being thrown in his three starts. The Raiders only have two interceptions over their last nine games, with one coming last week against Kenny Pickett in the Raiders' loss to the Steelers.

145

Receiving yards needed from Brandon Aiyuk for his first career 1,000-yard season. With the season coming to an end, it’s time to begin watching as players close in on milestones, and Aiyuk could hit his on Sunday. It would take a career-high game from Aiyuk to reach the 1,000-yard plateau, his career-high is currently at 119, but 145 is within the realm of possibilities for a single-game total, especially against the Raiders' poor pass defense. Even if he doesn’t reach the 1,000-yard mark, his typical five-reception, the 80-yard game will put him in a good spot to hit it in Week 18.

7-7

49ers franchise record against the Oakland/Los Angeles/now Las Vegas Raiders. The rivalry started back in 1970 when the 49ers, led by John Brodie’s three-touchdown day, beat the then-Oakland Raiders 38-7. The most recent meeting between the two teams also resulted in a 49ers 31-point blowout, 34-3, in what should be known as the Nick Mullens game.

The 49ers have a chance to win consecutive games in the series for just the second time, holding a three-game win streak over the Raiders from 2002-2010, with the streak ending in 2014 with a Raiders 24-13 win. Three games is actually the longest winning streak by either side in the rivalry, with the Raiders winning all three matchups from 1974-1982.