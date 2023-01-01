49ers Week 17 Rooting guide: All eyes on the Eagles and the Vikings

The season has come down to its final two weeks, and the 49ers can finish anywhere from the No. 1 seed to the No. 3 seed in the NFC. With the division clinched a couple of weeks ago, the 49ers have been playing for seeding with a close eye on the Vikings and Eagles.

With five teams fighting for the final two playoff spots to decide who the 49ers could potentially play in the Wild Card round, the Vikings and Eagles are the only two teams 49ers fans should keep an eye on Sunday:

New Orleans Saints (6-9) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (13-2)

The 49ers outside shot at the No.1 seed in the NFC stayed alive last week with the Cowboys' victory over Gardner Minshew and the Eagles. However, the Eagles might be without Jalen Hurts again this week against the New Orleans Saints, who need a win to stay alive in the NFC South despite their 6-9 record. The Saints' defense has played well recently, having not allowed more than 20 points in a game since Week 11, including their 13-0 loss to the 49ers.

The Saints have won their last two games, but over the Falcons and Browns, two teams already out of the playoff race. It would be considered a rather large upset, but an Eagles loss with 49ers win over Las Vegas would keep the 49ers' hopes alive for the top spot in the NFC.

Minnesota Vikings (12-3) vs. Green Bay Packers (7-8)

The Vikings snuck away with their 12th win of the season with a 27-24 win over the Giants. The win moved Minnesota to 11-0 on the season in one-score games and improved their point differential from +2 to +5. They travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers, who have won their last two games in a row and are still very much alive in the NFC Playoff hunt.

These two teams met way back in Week 1 when the Vikings beat Green Bay 23-7 in Minnesota. Although the high in Green Bay on Sunday is currently 39 degrees, the weather shouldn’t play much of a factor, as it’s supposed to be mostly cloudy with a very low chance of rain.

For the third week in a row, a Vikings loss with a 49ers win would move the 49ers to the No. 2 seed in the NFC and would guarantee the 49ers a home game in the divisional round if they win their wild card game.