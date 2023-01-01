49ers vs. Raiders: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Tomorrow will be the 15th time these two franchises face off and the first since the Raiders packed up the farm and moved to Vegas. The current record between them sits at 7-7, and the oddsmakers in the Silver and Black’s hometown have set the guys in Red and Gold as big favorites to take the tiebreaker.

It’s been a drama-filled week in America’s Playground, as Josh McDaniels decided to bench Derek Carr in favor of Jared Stidham, Chandler Jones landed on the IR, and Davante Adams voiced his displeasure over his QB’s treatment. All this should help give the Niners an edge going into what could be their 11th straight victory.

With that in mind, here’s all the info you need to catch the game on TV.

San Francisco 49ers (11-4) @ Las Vegas Raiders (6-9)

Date: Sunday, January 1, 2023

Kickoff: 1:05 PM PT

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Network: FOX

Play-by-Play: Kevin Kugler

Color Analyst: Mark Sanchez

Live streaming: Sling TV

Odds: 49ers -9.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Total: 42.5