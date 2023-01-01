Golden Nuggets: GAME. DAY (2023 edition)

“Due to the location of the fracture, the required hardware placement was close to a tendon in Lance’s ankle. During the rehab process, their close proximity proved to cause irritation in his ankle. After consulting with multiple experts, the decision was made to have the hardware removed to prevent future issues in the ankle.”

“Turay was up for three consecutive games in Weeks 4-6 this season. In those games he played 42 defensive snaps and recorded one tackle....For Martin, the undrafted rookie from Oklahoma State, this will be his second appearance this season. He was also up for Week 8 where he played five special teams snaps and one offensive snap. He could have a limited offensive role, but his bigger contributions will come on special teams.”

“We’ve been impressed with how he’s been here since he’s gotten in, and we’re very glad to have him,” Shanahan said of Jenkins. “We have no idea how it’s going to play out, but he definitely is an option here over the next few weeks.”

“Willis got off to a staggered start here, too. He was suspended for the first six games of the 2021 season after violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. He spent the first half of this season on injured reserve after having a clean-up procedure on his knee....That surgery, however, has been part of his ascent. He said it was an issue that dated back to his final season at Kansas State and that he feels as fast as ever. The fact that he’s part of the 49ers’ kickoff coverage team — he’s the biggest player on that unit and came away with a half tackle against the Commanders — underscores that.”