Week 17 early game thread: Happy New Year!

Week 17 continues, as we have a whopping nine games on the slate this morning. But finding which games matter or who will be motivated is another story.

Russell Wilson looks to bounce back from an embarrassing loss as the Broncos travel to Arrowhead and face the Chiefs.

Speaking of embarrassment, the Colts will attempt to score in the double digits against a Giants team looking to secure a playoff berth.

The Panthers are short-handed, but it may not matter how Carolina has been playing, and the Buccanneers have been struggling.

Gardner Minshew and the Eagles look to rebound at home against Andy Dalton and the Saints. New Orleans should have plenty of success, as everyone does against that Philly defense.

The Cardinals and Falcons are playing. So are the Jaguars and Texans, if that’s your thing.

Teddy Bridgewater is under center against Bill Belichick. I feel like we all know how that story ends.

Then, we have Deshaun Watson, who has been abysmal, and the Browns going up against a Commanders defense that looked helpless last week.

Finally, the Bears are against the Lions in a game that should reach the 60s.