49ers inactive list: Only 5 WRs are active

The 49ers are about 90 minutes away from their Week 17 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. There is a lot of red outside of Allegiant Stadium. Here’s a look at Sunday’s inactive list:

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot)

DL Kevin Givens (knee)

WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee)

DE Akeem Spence

DE Kemoko Turay

OL Nick Zakelj

Turay was bumped up from the practice squad but is inactive. I wonder if this was due to Turay receiving some specific kind of roster bonus. The 49ers take care of their own, so it’d make sense if thats why Turay was called up. San Francisco did the same for Nate Sudfield late last season.

Deebo’s absence means there are five receivers active: Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, Ray-Ray McCloud, Danny Gray, and Tay Martin.

Seeing Derek Carr inactive for the Raiders is bizarre:

The following players are inactive for #SFvsLV pic.twitter.com/m7tFybmPNK — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 1, 2023

We’ll see how motivated the Niners are this afternoon.