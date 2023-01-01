 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

49ers vs. Raiders 1st quarter thread: How long will we see the starters?

If the Niners get out to an early lead, we could see the starters pulled at half.

By Kyle Posey
San Francisco 49ers v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan recalled being impressed by Jarrett Stidham during the 2019 Senior Bowl, saying something along the lines that he loved the way Stidham threw the football and wasn’t surprised the Patriots went after the former Auburn Tigers quarterback.

Fast forward a few seasons, and Stidham makes his first career NFL start against the stingiest defense in the NFL. Nick Bosa will look to record a sack for the third straight game and ad to his league-high of 17.5.

Something to keep an eye on will be how much the 49ers starters play. If San Francisco gets out to an early lead, we could see the majority of backups finish the game.

