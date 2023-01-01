49ers vs. Raiders second quarter thread: Defense is optional

We had three drives in the first quarter, and each ended with a scoring drive. The 49ers' defense allowed the Raiders to score in 30 minutes after Darren Waller got behind the defense for a 24-yard touchdown.

Brock Purdy and the offense answered with a touchdown after an 8-play, 67-yard drive highlighted by a Christian McCaffrey 37-yard rush. The blocking was excellent, and Brandon Aiyuk was rewarded with the touchdown.

Las Vegas benefitted from a coverage bust on the ensuing drive, which led to another touchdown. The 49ers are currently beyond mid-field after back-to-back pass interference calls on the Raiders.