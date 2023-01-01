49ers vs. Raiders third quarter thread: The defense needs to snap out of it

The 49ers' defense looked like they slept in late during the first half. Jarrett Stidham and the Raiders scored on three of their four possessions and gained 73 yards on the other drive.

The Raiders have 17 first downs on 33 plays. That’s why they’re up 17-14 at the half. I’m going to go out on a limb and say they won’t continue that pace in the second half. I wouldn’t be surprised to see DeMeco Ryans rev up the pressure and look to get after Jarrett Stidham.

The 49ers' offense is getting outgained by 2.5 yards per play, but it’s not as though they’re struggling. Brock Purdy has kept plays alive with his legs, and the team has converted both of their red zone opportunities into touchdowns.