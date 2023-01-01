The mark of a good team is one that can win when they don’t play their best. The 49ers defense did not play their best today, but they still found a way to get it done in overtime and beat the Raiders, 37-34.

Las Vegas and backup QB Jarrett Stidham put up over 500 yards of total offense and 34 points, but Nick Bosa delivered a key pressure in overtime that forced a bad throw and led to an interception that was returned deep in Vegas territory to set up the redemptive game-winning field goal by Robbie Gould.

