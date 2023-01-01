Shanahan believes Aaron Banks suffered an MCL injury

The 49ers are a win and an Eagles loss away from the #1 seed in the NFC after their comeback victory over the Raiders. But they didn’t make it out of the game healthy, which was Sunday’s primary goal.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that Aaron Banks most likely suffered an MCL injury. Banks was down on the field, grabbing his right knee. Banks will undergo an MRI Monday, so we’ll know more then, but his availability for the playoffs appears in doubt if this injury is severe. MCL injuries have been relatively common this season for the 49ers. Daniel Brunskill filled in for Banks and played well.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw left the game with a back injury. Azeez Al-Shaair finished the game in his place. Greenlaw will also be further evaluated Monday. However, it’s safe to say he’ll be for next week’s season finale against the Cardinals. Let’s hope Greenlaw doesn’t have to miss multiple weeks.

Injuries like these are even more of an incentive for the 49ers to win the #1 seed. They’re doing their part, having won nine games in a row. Now, it’s on the New York Football Giants to help the Niners clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.