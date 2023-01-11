49ers Reacts Survey: What’s your confidence level heading into the postseason?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Francisco 49ers fans and fans across the country.

The 49ers roll into a date with the hated Seattle Seahawks on Saturday to kick off the NFL’s postseason. Seattle needed the Lions’ help on Sunday night to qualify for the playoffs. On the other hand, San Francisco clinched the NFC West in Week 15 over Seattle.

After ten consecutive victories to close the season, the focus is on four more wins. Brock Purdy became the second QB in NFL history to throw two touchdowns in six consecutive games. Purdy finished the season with 13 touchdowns, four interceptions, and a QB rating of 107.3.

The offense came together with the addition of Christian McCaffrey. Kyle Shanahan’s offense scored 30-plus points in five of the last six weeks. Brandon Aiyuk eclipsed the 1,000-receiving-yard mark for the first time in his career. George Kittle finished the season with 11 touchdowns, including seven touchdowns in his final four games.

The 49ers’ defense is as healthy as it has been since Week 1. Javon Kinlaw is ramping up, Kevin Givens is on track to return, and Arik Armstead is back and contributing. DeMeco Ryans leads this defense which ranks top five in yards per game allowed, rushing yards per game allowed, interception rate, points per game allowed, and first downs allowed per game.

If the 49ers take care of business on Saturday, they’ll host at least one more playoff game. Everything is lining up for a deep playoff run for this team.

