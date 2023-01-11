 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bosa, Warner, Williams, and Juszczyk all make the NFLPA All-Pro team

For the first time, the NFLPA voted on the All-Pro list this season.

By Kyle Posey
Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The NFLPA released its inaugural players’ All-Pro team Wednesday morning, and the San Francisco 49ers were well-represented with four players. It’s worth noting that the NFL does not allow a player who missed five or more games to be considered. Also, a player cannot vote for himself or a teammate. Players only vote for their position or a position they line up against.

Kyle Juszczyk, Trent Williams, Nick Bosa, and Fred Warner were all voted on the first team.

Your initial reaction might be that Christian McCaffrey was snubbed, but Josh Jacobs had over 2,000 yards from scrimmage and 12 touchdowns. Of course, we can argue how impactful those numbers meant to a Raiders team that struggled for most of the season, but that’s a noticeable difference from McCaffrey’s 1,217 yards from scrimmage.

I don’t have any qualms with the list. A few other publications have put out their versions of the All-Pro team. The one linked didn’t have Bosa on the first team, which is a joke and only something that’s done to get people riled up.

Surprisingly, this is Bosa’s first All-Pro appearance in his career. It’s also Juszczyk’s first official appearance. Perhaps the bigger shock is this is only the second time Williams has been voted to the first-team All-Pro. It’s also the second of what you’d guess would be many to come for Warner.

