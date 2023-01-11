Bosa, Warner, Williams, and Juszczyk all make the NFLPA All-Pro team

The NFLPA released its inaugural players’ All-Pro team Wednesday morning, and the San Francisco 49ers were well-represented with four players. It’s worth noting that the NFL does not allow a player who missed five or more games to be considered. Also, a player cannot vote for himself or a teammate. Players only vote for their position or a position they line up against.

Here is the inaugural Players’ All-Pro Team, via the NFL Players Association: pic.twitter.com/KyeqjecgEG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2023

Kyle Juszczyk, Trent Williams, Nick Bosa, and Fred Warner were all voted on the first team.

Your initial reaction might be that Christian McCaffrey was snubbed, but Josh Jacobs had over 2,000 yards from scrimmage and 12 touchdowns. Of course, we can argue how impactful those numbers meant to a Raiders team that struggled for most of the season, but that’s a noticeable difference from McCaffrey’s 1,217 yards from scrimmage.

I don’t have any qualms with the list. A few other publications have put out their versions of the All-Pro team. The one linked didn’t have Bosa on the first team, which is a joke and only something that’s done to get people riled up.

Surprisingly, this is Bosa’s first All-Pro appearance in his career. It’s also Juszczyk’s first official appearance. Perhaps the bigger shock is this is only the second time Williams has been voted to the first-team All-Pro. It’s also the second of what you’d guess would be many to come for Warner.