Adam Peters declines the Titans' request to interview him as a general manager

When you look at the 49ers' roster construction, it’s evident they have one of the best scouting departments in the NFL. They hit on Day 3 draft picks at an astonishing rate while consistently finding value in free agency.

San Francisco retaining assistant general manager Adam Peters for as long as they have has surprised some. But Peters is from Cupertino, California. The Bay Area is his home. And there hasn’t been an opportunity quite like the 49ers out there.

The Tennessee Titans were the latest team to request Peters’ services Monday. However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Peters declined Tennessee’s request Wednesday. That has to be a tough pill to swallow if you’re the Titans, considering Peters was their first choice.

Many believe Peters will be John Lynch’s successor as the 49ers' general manager. If the 49ers win the Super Bowl, would Lynch step down, take a different role, or promote Peters? That’s to be determined.

We may be jumping the gun, making the parallel that Peters is getting promoted since he declined to interview for another job. Rapoport said Peters plans to focus on supporting the 49ers during their playoff run.

The Titans still have a request for Ran Carthon. DeMeco Ryans has multiple requests from the Broncos and Texans, but they cannot interview Ryans until Tuesday, per the NFL’s rules.