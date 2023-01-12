Golden Nuggets: All-Pro Fred, Kyle, Trent, and Nick

“Players were able to vote for opponents with the most impact this season at their own positions, as well as the positions they line up against — for example, a wide receiver could vote for fellow receivers as well as cornerbacks. The new process gives players a say in who they think is best, compared to the NFL’s recognized All-Pro team, which is voted on by a 50-person panel comprised of mostly media members.”

“We’re talking about our performances specifically,” Bosa said. “If I saw Trent get beat one time, which is rare, I’ll say, ‘So what did (the pass rusher) do there?’ It’s very humble. We’re not afraid to say we had a bad game or whatever it is. Not that he ever has bad games. But it’s just good conversation.”

“What is astonishing is that Bosa, with 8.0 playoff sacks, ranks 21st all time in playoff

sacks....That’s the official number, at least. If he adds another 4.0 this postseason, he’d be tied with Reggie White for fourth all time, officially, and sixth all time, unofficially, with White and Too Tall Jones, per Pro Football Reference....The official playoff leader all time is Willie McGinest with 16.0, but the unofficial leader is Harvey Martin, with 17.3. How do you get a third of a sack? Beats me. He was given 2.8 playoff sacks in 1973, so let’s round up and call it 17.5.”

“After interviewing for several GM positions in the past, Peters is not believed to be looking to leave the 49ers at this stage in his career, according to a source.”

“But the more you see Purdy play, the more you hear him describe what he’s seeing and the more you see his mind meld with Shanahan, why couldn’t Purdy be as good or better than what Baltimore got from Trent Dilfer in Super Bowl 35 or Philadelphia got from Nick Foles in Super Bowl 52?...This was Purdy talking about his second TD pass to George Kittle on Sunday, which took some time to develop. On a goal-line play, having this kind of poise and high-speed mental processing is … not normal...“I think (linebacker) Isaiah Simmons did a pretty good job being pretty tight on George early on,” Purdy said. “I was, you know, ‘I think George can break out of this with a quick burst and create some separation.’ So I just trusted in him. I was a little hesitant at first, ‘Should I move on?’ But I was like, ‘No, George is good in one-on-one matchups like this.’ It was good, I just put the ball out front and George made a play.”

“I’m starting to know him now, getting to work with him a little more, being able to talk with him a little more, just talking football, seeing the type of dude he is,” Aiyuk said.

“The best attribute about me is just going fast,” Willis said. “If I can go fast without having to process a lot, that’s what this scheme allows me to do. I think that helps out a lot of players.

“Seattle did a great job out of its sub personnel (packages featuring five or more defensive backs) against the 49ers. It has had issues all season long, though, when defending out of base personnel looks on first and second downs. The Seahawks are tied for 28th in EPA per play in those spots, a deficiency that has carried over against a 49ers offense that loves to trot out 21 personnel (two RBs, one TE, two WRs). Shanahan’s offense uses that setup on 32.3 percent of its snaps, the second-highest rate in the NFL.”