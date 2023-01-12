Brock Purdy becomes the first-ever 49er to win Offensive Rookie of the Month

It’s been an eventful last month and a half for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. In Week 13, he was sprung into the starting quarterback role after Jimmy Garoppolo went down with an injury. Since then, everything has clicked, the team has kept winning, and Purdy has ruffled enough feathers to put him in contention for offensive rookie of the year, despite not playing half a season.

On Thursday morning, Purdy was named the NFL’s offensive rookie of the month for December and January. Most importantly, Purdy has won every start and helped the 49ers obtain the No. 2 seed in the NFC. The offense hasn’t taken a step back.

One could argue they’re as good or better, despite the lack of chemistry between Purdy and the wideouts — though it may be hard to tell considering Purdy has the highest passer rating in the NFL during his six starts.

Purdy is the first-ever 49er to win offensive rookie of the month honors and the first quarterback to win the award this season. Not too shabby.

Purdy wasn’t the only member of the Niners to bring home an award. Christian McCaffrey won the NFC’s offensive player of the month award for December and January. This marks the second time McCaffrey has won the award after doing so in Carolina back in 2019. Remarkably, McCaffrey is the first 49er running back to win.