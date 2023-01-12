The Cardinals have requested to interview DeMeco Ryans for their vacant head coaching position

Kyle’s update, 10:39 a.m. PT: The 49ers announced the Cardinals are the latest team to request an interview for DeMeco Ryans. Arizona recently fired Kliff Kingsbury. Their two top options were former Saints head coach Sean Payton and current defensive coordinator Vance Joseph before reaching out for Ryans.

49ers general manager John Lynch had his weekly radio spot on KNBR ahead of Saturday’s playoff matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Lynch said the Carolina Panthers were the latest team to request an interview from defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for their vacant head coaching position.

The Broncos and Texans have also reached out requesting to interview Ryans. DeMeco spoke about the current process Wednesday:

“It’s very humbling to be able to get requests for head coaching interviews. It’s humbling when you think about a lot of guys who’ve coached before me and a lot of guys put in a lot of years, a guy like Bobby Turner comes to mind and all of the years he put in, so I think about guys like that and them not being able to get the opportunity and me, truly being able to go represent for them. And that’s what it means, it means a lot for the other guys that been before me. And it’s special to be able to be in a select group, to have head coaching interviews and people requesting, it’s a special moment, it’s a proud moment and I’m very thankful and grateful just to be spoken of in that light. I’m very humble, very grateful for those opportunities.”

Ryans mentioning a guy like Turner — a 73-year-old that has been a position coach since 1995 — first tells you the type of person he is.

Ryans comes off as wise beyond his years. So, with that in mind, it’s difficult to imagine him taking a job where he wouldn’t be successful long-term. I may be in the minority, but the Panthers' job fits that bill.

The pieces are there defensively, and they finished the season strong. Even if they weren’t, we know Ryans is an excellent play-caller and knows how to scheme around any talent deficiencies. Quarterbacks and cap space are a question, but the Panthers own the 9th overall pick and have the 49ers' second and third-rounder, in addition to their second-round selection.

I’d rank the Carolina job over Denver and hang up on any Houston area code that calls. Ideally, the 49ers keep winning, and these jobs fill up, leaving DeMeco as the defensive coordinator for the 49ers in 2023 and beyond.