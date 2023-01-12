Banks, Givens, and Greenlaw are all set to return against the Seahawks

The weather was partly sunny and 66 degrees when during the 49ers' Thursday afternoon practice in Santa Clara. But there’s an 82 percent chance of precipitation, with the projected temperature at 57 degrees around kickoff on Saturday.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Brock Purdy did fine with practicing in the rain on Wednesday. However, Purdy and the rest of the offense, along with the Seahawks, might have to do overcome the rain for four quarters Saturday.

Here’s the injury report:

Out

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot)

CB Ambry Thomas (ankle)

According to Shanahan, linebacker Dre Greenlaw and left guard Aaron Banks “looked good” in practice and are a “full go” for Saturday’s game.

That’s the injury report. No other player needed an injury designation. That means the 49ers will have Kevin Givens back in the lineup at defensive tackle.

Shanahan was complimentary about McCaffrey, saying, “It’s blown my mind all year that Christian wasn’t an All-Pro or a Pro Bowler, but at least he was the Offensive Player of the Month. He was a lot more than that, in my opinion.”