Warner, Williams, and Bosa, among six 49ers to make the AP All-Pro teams

The Associated Press announced its 2022 NFL All-Pro honors, and the 49ers were well-represented, with six players earning recognition. Trent Williams, Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, and Talanoa Hufanga all made the first team.

George Kittle and George Odum (special teams) made the second team. According to the voting, running back Christian McCaffrey was third in running back votes, linebacker Dre Greenlaw missed the second team by a single vote, while Charvarius Ward and Ray-Ray McCloud (third among returners) were among those who received votes at their positions.

Let’s talk about Hufanga, who is in his first season as a starter. He has the third-most interceptions in the NFL. And despite the big plays we’ve highlighted recently, Hufanga remains among the league leaders in yards per target. He provided the playmaking that’s been lacking at the position under Kyle Shanahan.

Shanahan and John Lynch were vocal about Odum being an All-Pro. Odum led the NFL in special teams tackles and was often in a position to down a Mitch Wishnowsky punt. The voters got that one right, too.

Nick Bosa became the first 49ers defensive lineman since Aldon Smith to earn first-team All-Pro recognition. Bosa should collect a trophy at the end of the postseason for Defensive Player of the Year.

Only one running back made it on each team, so that’s why McCaffrey was the odd man out. But Greenlaw not making it over Bobby Wagner or C.J. Mosley is a crime. Greenlaw was one of the four or five best linebackers in the NFL this season. Wagner or Mosley do not fit that description.