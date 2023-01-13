NN Wild Card round predictions contest: 49ers vs. Seahawks Part 3

The 49ers are heavy favorites in the Wild-Card Round against the Seattle Seahawks. Just as everyone expected heading into the season, Brock Purdy and Geno Smith will be facing off to keep their team’s Super Bowl hopes alive.

Due to our sponsorship with Tallysight, we have to pick every game. But, as usual, we’ll narrow it down to six for you at the bottom. Odds for all the games are available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers over Seahawks: I really oscillated on this one. I think the Niners are going to win, but I think the Seahawks are more formidable than a lot of folks expect. I probably would’ve picked Seattle if they got to +500, but +380 doesn’t have quite enough upside for me.

Jaguars over Chargers: The Chargers are the better team, but their home-field advantage is the least valuable in the league. I’ve liked both of these teams all year, but they have been very inconsistent. So I’m taking the underdog Jags at +120.

Bills over Dolphins: With Teddy Bridgewater and Tua Tagovailoa unlikely to play, it’s a wrap on Mike McDaniel’s first season in Miami.

Giants over Vikings: Two teams that overperformed the talent on the roster thanks to a combination of good luck and coaching. I’ll take the underdog in a very evenly-matched game. I like the Giants at +135.

Bengals over Ravens: It doesn’t look like either Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley will be available for Baltimore, which pretty much seals the Ravens' fate.

Cowboys over Bucs: If I was picking based on trendlines, the Bucs would be the pick. However, I think Dak Prescott will bounce back from one of the worst performances of his career to get the Cowboys a postseason win.

Marc’s prediction record:

Week 1: 7-8-1

Week 2: 9-7

Week 3: 7-9

Week 4: 9-7

Week 5: 8-8

Week 6: 8-6

Week 7: 9-5

Week 8: 10-5

Week 9: 8-5

Week 10: 8-6

Week 11: 10-4

Week 12: 10-6

Week 13: 8-7-1

Week 14: 8-5

Week 15: 8-8

Week 16: 10-6

Week 17: 6-9

Week 18: 11-5

Overall: 154-116-2

Here are the six games for this week’s contest (times in Pacific):

Seahawks @ 49ers, 1:30 PM (Saturday)

Chargers @ Jaguars, 5:15 PM (Saturday)

Dolphins @ Bills, 10:00 AM (Sunday)

Giants @ Vikings, 1:30 PM (Sunday)

Ravens @ Bengals, 5:15 PM (Sunday)

Cowboys @ Bucs, 5:15 PM (Monday)