49ers promote CB Janoris Jenkins and RB Tevin Coleman to the active roster

The 49ers announced two moves Friday afternoon ahead of Saturday’s playoff matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Cornerback Janoris Jenkins and running back Tevin Coleman were promoted from the practice squad.

We’ll see if Coleman is active. The 49ers are deep at running back, and Coleman would be insurance for Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell, Jordan Mason, and Deebo Samuel. If he is active, it’d be due to the special teams nod over Ty Davis-Price.

Now that we are in the playoffs, you’re allowed to elevate two players but do not have to activate the player, nor does the promotion count against the salary cap. So, if Coleman doesn’t dress, it’s essentially a reward.

Jenkins played 13 snaps on special teams last week and filled in at corner once the game got out of hand. Jenkins also played for Charvarius Ward in Week 15 once he left with an injury and registered 14 defensive snaps and 14 on special teams.

Some have wondered why Jenkins hasn’t taken over for Deommodore Lenoir at cornerback. My guess is the GPS doesn’t lie, and Lenoir has more speed than the 34-year-old Jenkins.