Confidence is sky-high in the 49ers as we enter the playoffs

The 49ers are set to kick off the postseason against the Seattle Seahawks. There is a bit of revenge in the air for 49ers fans. Seattle has dealt some of the harshest blows to 49ers fans in years past.

Each week, Niners Nation runs a survey gauging the fan base’s confidence in the direction of the team. Ninety-seven percent of fans are confident.

Why shouldn’t they be? Ten straight victories, in nearly every fashion imaginable, with the last pick in the NFL draft under center, will instill confidence in any fan.

The future is bright, but the present is more important. I’ve written that the 49ers not reaching the NFC championship game would be a disappointment. My opinion is based on the shape of the NFC and how talented this team is.

Forty-seven percent of fans believe the 49ers are Super Bowl bound. Philadelphia comes in second with 26 percent of the vote. There is a clear top tier in the NFC, San Francisco, and Philadelphia.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the favorite to take home the Lombardi with 27 percent of the vote. The Buffalo Bills are second with 18 percent, and the 49ers are a close third with 17 percent.

Do you agree with these poll numbers? How far can the 49ers go? Can they finish the job?