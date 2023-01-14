Golden Nuggets: WAKE UP.... it’s the playoffs!

“Lisa’s father, Dave Sime, was a world-class sprinter who took silver in the 100-meter dash in the 1960 Olympics in a photo finish with Germany’s Armin Hary. He would have won gold in the 4×100 relay, but his team was disqualified for a foul.”

“If there’s one weakness of the 49ers’ defense, [it’s] between the tackles,” Papa said on the latest episode of “49ers Talk.” “You would want to run on the 49ers right in the middle of the defense....Arik Armstead’s a good run player but he’s big, so he can always get low pad level. Javon Kinlaw has had an issue with playing high. Look at the touchdown [the] Arizona [Cardinals] scored, back-to-back plays, they ran it right down to the 1, and then they ran it in the end zone.”

“San Francisco announced on Friday that running back Tevin Coleman and cornerback Janoris Jenkins have been elevated to the active roster from the practice squad.”

“Six 49ers players were named to the AP All-Pro Team on Friday. Left tackle Trent Williams, edge rusher Nick Bosa, linebacker Fred Warner and safety Talanoa Hufanga were listed on the AP All-Pro First Team, while tight end George Odum and special-teams ace George Odum were on the Second Team.”

“I think the ultimate goal is to win,” McCaffrey said. “And this team, when you look at the roster, there’s guys all over the place who are elite and the best at what they do. So, you’ve got to kill your ego. It ain’t about one person. It’s about the team and winning, and when you have guys who are doing their job all the time whether the ball comes their way or not, it makes football fun. It makes winning fun. We don’t care about fantasy football, we don’t care about statistics, we want to win, and you can really feel that in the locker room.”