49ers vs. Seahawks: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming, and more

It’s Playoff Game Day!

By Ty Austin
/ new

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Niners and the Seahawks will face off for the third time this season and the first time in the postseason since the 2013 NFC Championship game. Much will be different since that fateful day nearly a decade ago, but the bad blood between them remains the same.

An opportunity to send the Seahawks packing for the year doesn’t seem to be lost on anyone, especially with a chance to host another playoff game and a championship hunt hangs in the balance. Not to mention, the Niners will be running out their rookie sensation Brock Purdy for his first-ever playoff game, with the offense looking as good as it ever has under Kyle Shanahan. Furthermore, the question remains if the defense can match its early glory after a couple of bumpy weeks to close the season.

There are a lot of questions, and the only way to get the answers is to tune in tomorrow. Here’s how.

Seattle Seahawks (9-8) at San Francisco 49ers (13-4)

Date: Saturday, January 14, 2023

Kickoff: 1:30 PM PT

Location: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Network: FOX

Play-by-Play: Joe Davis

Color Analyst: Daryl Johnston

Live streaming: Sling TV

Odds: 49ers -9.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Total: 42

