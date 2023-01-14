49ers vs. Seahawks: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming, and more

The Niners and the Seahawks will face off for the third time this season and the first time in the postseason since the 2013 NFC Championship game. Much will be different since that fateful day nearly a decade ago, but the bad blood between them remains the same.
An opportunity to send the Seahawks packing for the year doesn’t seem to be lost on anyone, especially with a chance to host another playoff game and a championship hunt hangs in the balance. Not to mention, the Niners will be running out their rookie sensation Brock Purdy for his first-ever playoff game, with the offense looking as good as it ever has under Kyle Shanahan. Furthermore, the question remains if the defense can match its early glory after a couple of bumpy weeks to close the season.
There are a lot of questions, and the only way to get the answers is to tune in tomorrow. Here’s how.
Seattle Seahawks (9-8) at San Francisco 49ers (13-4)
Date: Saturday, January 14, 2023
Kickoff: 1:30 PM PT
It shows well. Look at the classic lettering. Like old times before the Niners face @Seahawks Saturday. @49ers @LevisStadium @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/I6cpu50BTh— vernkpix (@vernKPIX) January 13, 2023
Location: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA
Network: FOX
Play-by-Play: Joe Davis
Color Analyst: Daryl Johnston
FOX's Daryl Johnston and Joe Davis will call #49ers vs. Seahawks on Saturday.— Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) January 11, 2023
Live streaming: Sling TV
Odds: 49ers -9.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook
Total: 42
Loading comments...