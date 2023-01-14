Rain expected all morning in Santa Clara, with winds getting as high as 19 miles per hour

The weather figures to play a factor in the outcome of today’s matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks. Around 10 p.m. PT Friday, a Coastal Flood Advisory warning was scheduled to remain in effect through early Monday morning for the Bay Area counties.

This is from the National Weather Service late Friday night:

* WHERE...San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes, National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern Monterey Bay, and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until 10 AM PST Saturday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 3 AM Saturday to 9 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of high tidal cycles, onshore winds, heavy runoff, and continued rainfall will likely lead to coastal flooding in locations prone to tidal flooding.

The “high surf warning” tells us it’s more than likely just the coast itself. Still, it’s expected to rain all morning in Santa Clara, with the winds getting as high as 19 miles per hour, but the wind and rain are projected to level off around kickoff.

Even if the worst of the weather avoids the game, flooding has affected counties badly enough that roads are closed. The number of available tickets for the game speaks to how getting to the game could be troublesome.

This is a video from earlier in the week:

NEW VIDEO: Flooding rain has drowned neighborhoods in Watsonville, CA, located between Santa Cruz and Salinas. #CAwx #flood pic.twitter.com/tIdPj1ZCik — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) January 10, 2023

But it’s not as if the flooding is new. And as you can see, it’s understandable why a 49er fan that’s been hit in a similar fashion than the houses above would decide against buying a ticket or going to the game. Your safety takes precedence over entertainment. You won’t be judged for not being as big of a fan for refusing to sit in traffic as it’s pouring rain.

We will provide updates about the weather at Levi’s Stadium right before kickoff.