49ers inactive list: Only 3 running backs are active today

We’re just under 90 minutes away from kick-off. Here’s a look at Levi’s Stadium as of a few minutes ago:

Clouds thickening in the west. Coyote Creek, meanwhile, looks like it’s 10 times its normal level pic.twitter.com/m9Dy4rIXqF — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) January 14, 2023

The rain has ceased, and the wind isn’t a factor. Let’s hope the weather remains that way for the next three and a half hours.

Here’s a look at the inactive list today:

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

RB Ty Davis-Price

OL Nick Zakelj

TE Ross Dwelley

RB Tevin Coleman

DE Drake Jackson

CB Ambry Thomas

That means Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell, and Jordan Mason are the only running backs active. Well, technically. Because we know Deebo Samuel will get a handful of carries.

This is the third time in three games that Jackson has been inactive. We’ve seen the difference that bigger bodies along the interior have made. T.Y. McGill has strengthened the rotation, while Kerry Hyder has helped ease Javon Kinlaw back into the lineup.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw and left guard Aaron Banks will return to the starting lineup.