49ers vs. Seahawks 2nd quarter thread: Keep your foot on the gas

The defense made its mark early on this game as Javon Kinlaw had a tackle for loss on the second play from scrimmage, and Arik Armstead sacked Geno Smith on third down to force a punt.

Brock Purdy, a rookie quarterback who hasn’t started ten games, was rightfully nervous. He missed Deebo Samuel on an early throw and underthrew Jauan Jennings in the end zone. But the aggressiveness was there. Kyle Shanahan didn’t shy away from letting Purdy throw, as he went right back to the well on the second play.

The drive ended in a field goal. The defense forced another three-and-out, thanks to Tashaun Gipson making a tackle for loss on third-and-short. The offense marched 85 yards after Christian McCaffrey ran through a gaping hole for 66 yards. McCaffrey capped off the drive with a receiving touchdown.

Seattle is currently driving.