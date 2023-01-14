49ers vs. Seahawks third quarter thread: The self-inflicted mistakes have to stop

Field goals will not cut it in the playoffs. Against anybody. Sure enough, DK Metcalf beat Charvarius Ward on a 3rd & 3 play where Ward stumbled. Metcalf’s 50-yard touchdown gave Seattle a 14-13 lead.

San Francisco couldn’t answer after they went three-and-out, but the defense returned the favor, which gave the offense the ball with just over a minute to play. Brandon Aiyuk had a long reception that brought the offense to midfield. Deebo Samuel ran away from the coverage on 3rd & 10 for a first down.

Yet again, the 49ers had to settle for three points. Purdy was jittery in the pocket and bailing from plays where there was no pass rush. He went 9-for-19 for 147 yards in the first half. Plus, Purdy was 1-of-4 for 7 yards outside the numbers, not including throwaways. Compare that to Geno Smith going 9-for-10 for 104 yards and a touchdown.

More self-inflicted wounds cost the 49ers before the half. A questionable decision to squib kick the ball followed a Jimmie Ward late hit. Seattle kicked a 56-yard field goal to take a 17-16 lead headed into halftime.