49ers vs. Seahawks 4th quarter thread: Score here and end it

The 49ers received the ball to start the second half and went 13 plays for 75 yards while taking over seven minutes off the clock. George Kittle caught a crossing route for 23 yards on 2nd & 10. Deebo Samuel broke a couple of tackles en route to a 21-yard gain on 3rd & 7. Once the offense entered the red zone this time, they didn’t settle for a field goal. Brock Purdy eventually scored on a quarterback sneak to give San Francisco a 23-17 lead.

Seattle wasn’t going to go away, though. Metcalf caught a 25-yard pass to put the Seahawks into scoring position. Charles Omenihu had Geno dead to rights but couldn’t bring him down. Despite a false start, Mooney was beaten by DK on 3rd & 12 for a first down.

The Niners needed to hold Seattle to a field goal to maintain the lead. A penalty on second down made it 2nd & 14. Omenihu would not make the same mistake twice. On 3rd & 14, he stripped Smith, and Nick Bosa was there for the recovery. The defense that was second in the NFL in turnovers came through when it mattered most to prevent the Seahawks from scoring.