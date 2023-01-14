Eventually, the cream rose to the top.

The 49ers bounced back after an uncharacteristic lackluster first half to punish the Seattle Seahawks 41-23 to advance to the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Brock Purdy put up four total touchdowns, Deebo Samuel had a 74 yard romp for six, and the defense forced a massive, massive turnover to end the final Seattle threat of the afternoon in the third quarter.

The 49ers weren’t at their best for the whole game, which makes their victory even more impressive. In one half of football, they showed the entire NFL world just how good they can be - even with a third string rookie quarterback.

