49ers playoff scenarios for the Divisional Round

The 49ers outscored the Seahawks 35-6 in three quarters out of four quarters. The second quarter in which they were outscored 17-6, did them in.

Now, we wait and see who comes to Santa Clara next weekend. Since San Francisco is slotted as the No. 2 seed, they’ll host another playoff game in the Divisional Round.

If the Minnesota Vikings beat the New York Giants Sunday, we’ll do this again next Saturday. just against Kirk Cousins. The Vikings have won an incredible 11 one-score games this season. They finished the season with a -3 point differential. The 49ers led the league in the same category at +163.

If Daniel Jones and the Giants pull off the upset, the 49ers will face the winner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys next Sunday. New York is the lower seed, so they’d head to the No. 1 seed Philadelphia Eagles.

San Francisco already made light work of Tom Brady earlier this season, 35-7, although the Bucs were banged up. I think Tampa Bay beats Dallas. But if they don’t, we’d get the Cowboys and the 49ers in the playoffs for the second year in a row. This time, at Levi’s Stadium.

The ratings for a 49ers/Cowboys Divisional Round playoff game would be through the roof and almost assuredly in a primetime slot.