Golden Nuggets: Enjoying Victory Sunday with some playoff football

“That aggression can be a double-edged sword, but it forces defense to account for the deep ball and for throws deep and outside of the hashes....Jimmy Garoppolo’s preferred target areas were so damningly predictable that defenses essentially only had to account for passes in between the hashes and passes outside of them if they were 10 yards or fewer past the line of scrimmage....Despite being on par with Garoppolo around 6.8 air yards per target in the regular season, Purdy’s average targets on Saturday were 11.4 yards past the line of scrimmage. Garopplo’s average target distances were 6.3 yards, 6.1 yards and 5.3 yards past the line in last year’s playoffs.

“Quite honestly, those are two of the best players in the NFL with the ball in their hands,” said fullback Kyle Juszczyk. “So if you can have them in the backfield together — just on the field together — man, it’s going to be hard to stop.”

“I was just looking for (Abram),” Aiyuk said. “I couldn’t find him because he was on the sidelines. But I was looking for him. Just because that’s out of pocket, man. That’s out of pocket. … We see there’s no love. None at all. If you want to take it there, I guess we can do that.”

“I definitely could’ve been better,” Bosa told me afterward. “The playoffs are f------ nerve-wracking, but I need to be better at handling it when things aren’t going perfectly. I should have more confidence in the guys. In that situation, I just don’t know what to say to guys. So I just let Fred take over.”

“Brock Purdy did a really good job of staying alive,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “I don’t know why we couldn’t sack the guy. We chased him all over the place. He’s not noted for being the greatest scrambler, but he looked like Fran Tarkenton out there today.”

“It would be easy for (Shanahan) to say, ‘All right, let’s keep trying to run the ball, let’s get 3 or 4 yards and just manage this thing,’” Juszczyk said. “I think he has that confidence in Brock that he can make plays himself.”

“Despite rushing out to a 10-0 lead and looking like the substantially better team, the 49ers found themselves in a dogfight for much of Saturday with the Seattle Seahawks.”