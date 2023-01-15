Brock Purdy’s 332 yards passing were the third-most ever by a 49ers QB in a playoff game

Happy victory Sunday, everybody. We’ll take a step back today and enjoy the games. Before we do, here are some accomplishments and impressive stats from the 49ers' victory over the Seahawks compiled by San Francisco’s PR department.

The 49ers improved to 23-9 at home in postseason play.

San Francisco improved to 1-1 against Seattle in the postseason.

The Niners improved to 5-2 in the postseason under head coach Kyle Shanahan.

The 49ers have now reached the Divisional Round of the Playoffs for the 3 rd time in 4 seasons.

time in 4 seasons. San Francisco improves to 6-2 all-time in the Wild Card Round, including a 4-0 mark at home.

Offensive outburst

The 49ers racked up 505 yards of offense, which was the third time in franchise history they’ve registered 500 or more yards in a playoff game. The other two were against the Packers (579 yards) on 1/12/13 and against the Dolphins (537 yards) on 1/20/85.

Brock Purdy became the seventh rookie quarterback since 1970 to win a postseason game. With two more wins, he’d surpass Mark Sanchez and Joe Flacco for the most wins in postseason history all time by a quarterback.

Purdy became the first rookie quarterback in the Super Bowl era to throw three or more touchdowns and have at least one rushing touchdown in a playoff game.

Purdy's 332 passing yds. are the 2nd-most by a rookie in his first career playoff game and the most since 1937 [335 passing yds. – QB Sammy Baugh, Was. at Chi. (12/12/37)].

-most by a rookie in his first career playoff game and the most since 1937 [335 passing yds. – QB Sammy Baugh, Was. at Chi. (12/12/37)]. Purdy’s 3 TD passes match the most by a rookie in his first career playoff game [Dak Prescott, Dal. – 3 TD passes vs. GB (1/15/17), QB Sammy Baugh, Was. – 3 at Chi. (12/12/37)].

Purdy became the first 49ers QB to register at least 1 rushing TD and at least 1 passing TD in the same postseason game since QB Colin Kaepernick on 1/12/14 – NFC-D at Car.

Purdy became the first 49ers QB to register at least three passing TDs in a postseason game since QB Alex Smith on 1/14/12 – NFC-D vs. NO.

Purdy’s 332 passing yds. are the 3rd-highest in a single postseason game in franchise history.

Joe Montana against the Bengals in Super Bowl XXIII and Joe Montana against Washington on 1/8/84 in the NFC Championship are the only quarterbacks in franchise history to have more passing yards in a postseason game than Purdy.

Christian McCaffrey’s 68-yard run was the third-longest in postseason history for the 49ers and the longest since 1989. McCaffrey became the fourth running back since 1970 to register two or more touchdown receptions through his first two postseason games.

Deebo Samuel’s 74-yard reception was the third-longest in franchise postseason history and the longest since 2003 when Terrell Owens caught a 76-yard touchdown in the Wild Card round against the New York Giants.

Deebo became the first 49er to register more than 100 yards receiving in a playoff game since Anquan Boldin did it against the Panthers on 1/12/14.

Between Purdy’s 332 passing yds., McCaffrey’s 119 rushing yds. and Samuel’s 133 rec. yds., it marked the first time the 49ers had a 300-yd. passer, 100-yd. rusher and 100-yd. receiver in the same postseason game since 2/3/13 – SB-XLVII [Frank Gore (19-110-1 TD), Michael Crabtree (5-109-1 TD), Vernon Davis (6-104) & Colin Kaepernick (28-16-302-1 INT-1 TD)].

Don’t forget about the defense

In the playoffs, Charles Omenihu had a critical forced fumble last season against the Cowboys, and he did so again against Seattle. His two sacks were a career-high. Nick Bosa’s fumble recovery was the first of his career.

Arik Armstead notched his sixth sack in the postseason. He’s tied for sixth all-time and only two behind the all-time leader in franchise history, Nick Bosa, who has eight.

Everything He Kicks Turns To Gould